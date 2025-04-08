O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 28,084 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in XPO by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in XPO by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Benchmark increased their target price on XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on XPO in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.58.

XPO Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XPO opened at $91.96 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David J. Bates bought 1,880 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This represents a 9.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

