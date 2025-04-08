O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $987,000 Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,510 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of OraSure Technologies worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,345,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 240,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 32,929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 46,216 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 377,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

OSUR stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $225.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

OraSure Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 15.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

In other OraSure Technologies news, Director John P. Kenny acquired 47,659 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $151,079.03. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,800.55. The trade was a 204.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth J. Mcgrath bought 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 371,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,690.95. This trade represents a 20.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 190,284 shares of company stock valued at $600,348. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

