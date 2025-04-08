O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $841,000 Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.13. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 175.64%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

