O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,760 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Gannett worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gannett by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,093,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 82,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,807,000 after acquiring an additional 116,716 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Gannett by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 932,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 45,546 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 446.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 251,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE GCI opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $400.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.21. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Gannett had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $621.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.09 million.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gannett in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gannett

About Gannett

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.