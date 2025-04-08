NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,339,344 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,672 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.71% of NXP Semiconductors worth $901,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $803,432,000 after buying an additional 824,317 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,172.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,396,000 after buying an additional 511,553 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,086,294 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $849,336,000 after acquiring an additional 500,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,729,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $982,994,000 after acquiring an additional 269,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Arete Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $163.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.69. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

