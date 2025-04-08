NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of NOV worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NOV during the third quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

