Northamber plc (NAR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30 on April 25th

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Northamber Stock Down 2.4 %

NAR opened at GBX 26.36 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £7.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.10. Northamber has a fifty-two week low of GBX 25.15 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 43.85 ($0.56).

Get Northamber alerts:

Northamber (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (2.18) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. Northamber had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%.

Northamber Company Profile

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northamber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northamber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.