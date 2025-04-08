Nixon Capital LLC Purchases 2,664 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nixon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for 3.3% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $190.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.36 and a 200-day moving average of $174.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.70%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

