Nixon Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,896 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.5% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,058 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

UPS opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.31. The company has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $93.23 and a one year high of $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

