Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nippon Active Value Fund (LON:NAVF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.27 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Nippon Active Value Fund had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 19.87%.
Nippon Active Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nippon Active Value Fund stock opened at GBX 178.50 ($2.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 187.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.37. Nippon Active Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 156.50 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 194 ($2.47). The firm has a market cap of £340.29 million and a P/E ratio of 4.26.
