Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 195 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,225,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,383,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,535,000 after acquiring an additional 159,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.31.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Oshkosh stock opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average is $101.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

