National Bank of Canada FI Sells 5,382 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 27.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,271,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $49,888,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,088,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,509,000 after purchasing an additional 685,995 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 241,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,291,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,338,000 after purchasing an additional 180,766 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

In other news, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,899.49. This represents a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “cautious” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

