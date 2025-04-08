National Bank of Canada FI Sells 13,628 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,628 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,283,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,110,000 after acquiring an additional 38,749 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 964.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 131,636 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 161,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,920,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,253,000 after acquiring an additional 882,417 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,010,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,509.84. This trade represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,596.16. This trade represents a 15.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGM. Citigroup boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.