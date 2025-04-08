National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $508,757,000 after buying an additional 21,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,078,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 195,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,328,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 421,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,990,000 after buying an additional 215,961 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $127.18 and a 52 week high of $249.91.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Citizens Jmp cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

