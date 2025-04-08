National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $6,020,166.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,666.52. This represents a 43.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $9,349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,263,808.16. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,720 shares of company stock worth $20,616,369. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.08. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.30%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

