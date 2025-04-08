National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 7,507 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4,238.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,894,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,717 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,482,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,007,000 after purchasing an additional 208,378 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,947,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 667,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,363,000 after purchasing an additional 409,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 560,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND stock opened at $91.36 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average is $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.27.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

