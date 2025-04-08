National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.51% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

IYM stock opened at $119.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.50 and a fifty-two week high of $153.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.30.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

