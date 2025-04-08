National Bank of Canada FI Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,288.08.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,606.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,473.62 and a 1 year high of $2,412.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,967.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,048.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. The trade was a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

