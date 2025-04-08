National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,187 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

