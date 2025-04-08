Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Now – April 7th

OSI Systems, NVE, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, or produce technologies and products at the nanoscale, typically harnessing materials and processes measured in billionths of a meter. These firms exploit innovations in fields such as medicine, electronics, energy, and materials science, which can potentially offer significant growth opportunities as the field of nanotechnology evolves and expands into mainstream applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded up $3.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.14. The stock had a trading volume of 148,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,348. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.57. 26,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,506. The company has a market capitalization of $278.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28. NVE has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $89.98.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

NASDAQ BDRX traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.63. 421,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,950. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10.

