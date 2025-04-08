NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.79 and traded as low as $30.00. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 8,924 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

NACCO Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.69.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter.

NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NACCO Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NC. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 365.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

Featured Articles

