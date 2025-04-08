Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Has $14.36 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up approximately 4.4% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of MasTec worth $14,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

MasTec Trading Up 1.0 %

MTZ opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.87 and a 200-day moving average of $133.55. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.29 and a twelve month high of $166.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 95.62 and a beta of 1.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

