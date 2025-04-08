Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stake Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,655 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.08% of Mueller Industries worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth $215,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 145,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 87.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,748 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $96.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Featured Stories

