Morgan Advanced Materials plc (MGAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 25.9% increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Up 4.5 %

MGAM opened at GBX 185.40 ($2.36) on Tuesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of GBX 171.20 ($2.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 347 ($4.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 235.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 253.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £522.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 6.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Advanced Materials will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 330 ($4.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 265 ($3.37) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on MGAM

Insider Transactions at Morgan Advanced Materials

In related news, insider Pete Raby sold 48,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.60), for a total value of £98,436.12 ($125,300.56). Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.