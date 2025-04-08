Monness Crespi & Hardt Upgrades Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) to “Buy”

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Adyen Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $1,355.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,675.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,550.96. Adyen has a 52-week low of $1,084.62 and a 52-week high of $1,958.15.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

