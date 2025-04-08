Monness Crespi & Hardt Upgrades Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) to “Buy”

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Adyen Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $1,355.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,675.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,550.96. Adyen has a 52-week low of $1,084.62 and a 52-week high of $1,958.15.
About Adyen
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adyen
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Who Led Buybacks to End 2024? Hint: It Wasn’t Big Tech
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Alibaba Caught in Tariff Crossfire: Is It Time to Buy?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Can Solid Biosciences Challenge Sarepta in the DMD Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.