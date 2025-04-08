Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Holdings Decreased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $61,171,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,224,000 after acquiring an additional 313,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,215,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,076,000 after buying an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 331,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after acquiring an additional 179,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,930,000 after purchasing an additional 140,647 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. This represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $102.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.74 and a 200-day moving average of $130.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $100.56 and a one year high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

