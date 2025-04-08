Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,953,026 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 3,393,711 shares.The stock last traded at $11.30 and had previously closed at $10.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

