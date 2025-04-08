Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $11.39. Mineralys Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 250,862 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -0.39.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $97,888.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,482.70. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $166,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,128.48. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,861 shares of company stock worth $1,142,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 17.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,745,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after buying an additional 262,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after buying an additional 68,811 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 1,015.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,101,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 1,002,941 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 385,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caligan Partners LP increased its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 1,011,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

