Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 2,983,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 11,385,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday.
Microvast Stock Down 9.2 %
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Microvast by 559.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 231,109 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Microvast by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 74,393 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
