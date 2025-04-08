MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.24, but opened at $7.16. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 688,880 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of -2.71.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

