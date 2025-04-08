Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 1606066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTSR. Bank of America started coverage on Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Metsera Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($3.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Metsera

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

