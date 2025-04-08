Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 1606066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTSR. Bank of America started coverage on Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MTSR
Metsera Price Performance
Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($3.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Metsera
Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Metsera
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- PayPal Stock: Too Cheap to Ignore, Too Strong to Miss
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Progress Software: Making Progress Driven by the AI Revolution
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Intel-Taiwan Semiconductor Alliance Fuels Turnaround Hopes
Receive News & Ratings for Metsera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metsera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.