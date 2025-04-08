Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 197425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Metals Acquisition from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
Get Our Latest Report on Metals Acquisition
Metals Acquisition Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Metals Acquisition Company Profile
Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Metals Acquisition
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.