Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.36 and last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 249518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Merck KGaA Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck KGaA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

