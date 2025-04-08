McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 6,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in McDonald’s by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $1,326,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD opened at $299.32 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.84.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.87.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock worth $8,461,400. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

