Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Maximus were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Maximus by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Maximus by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,167.68. This trade represents a 85.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,347.87. This represents a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MMS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Maximus

Maximus Stock Down 1.9 %

Maximus stock opened at $67.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.68. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Maximus Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.