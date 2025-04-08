MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the previous session’s volume of 733 shares.The stock last traded at $18.75 and had previously closed at $16.40.
MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 4.69.
About MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN
The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
