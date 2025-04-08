Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,365,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Teradyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $270,989,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,552,000 after buying an additional 1,846,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $160,087,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,233,000 after buying an additional 873,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,873,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,966,000 after buying an additional 523,296 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.12. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,544.59. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $62,628.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,492. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock worth $612,734 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

