Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 11,374 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,935 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $360,197,000 after acquiring an additional 97,069 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910,406 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $330,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,909,635 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $330,560,000 after purchasing an additional 147,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,812,602 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $298,794,000 after purchasing an additional 401,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $202,803,000 after purchasing an additional 36,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research upgraded Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PFGC opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average of $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

