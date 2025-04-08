Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,634,000 after acquiring an additional 244,176 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $4,848,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after buying an additional 212,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.44. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $59.80 and a one year high of $80.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.44.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.4972 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

