Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $9.82 Million Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,598 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,800,000 after buying an additional 2,924,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,252,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,880,000. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,069,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,850,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 507,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

