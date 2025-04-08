Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $5.91 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.06% of APi Group worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in APi Group by 2,058.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 227,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 217,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,046,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,724,327.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APi Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

