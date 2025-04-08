Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.10% of Evergy worth $13,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,216.6% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 880,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,211,000 after purchasing an additional 854,212 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Evergy by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 115,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 81,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,063,000 after purchasing an additional 133,641 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $70.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average of $63.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.45%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

