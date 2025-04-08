Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.02 and last traded at $51.08. Approximately 10,820,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 13,100,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. William Blair raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average is $93.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,185 shares of company stock worth $3,131,018 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1,231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 52,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

