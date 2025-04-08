Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Boosted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 597.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $2,990,000. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its stake in Marriott International by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.6 %

MAR stock opened at $213.36 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.90 and a 200-day moving average of $270.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

