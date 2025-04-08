Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1,501.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Markel Group worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Markel Group by 3,000.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,858.49, for a total value of $2,129,829.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,722 shares in the company, valued at $118,426,699.78. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 over the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,678.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,417.65 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,865.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,740.63.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,702.20.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

