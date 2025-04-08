Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 107.1% increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 169.91 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 161.80 ($2.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 278.80 ($3.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 207.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 208.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Man Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 194 ($2.47) to GBX 272 ($3.46) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Man Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 194 ($2.47) to GBX 272 ($3.46) in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 247 ($3.14) to GBX 242 ($3.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.67 ($3.59).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Man Group news, insider Dixit Joshi acquired 46,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £99,930.67 ($127,202.99). Also, insider Robyn Grew sold 299,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.67), for a total transaction of £629,785.80 ($801,662.17). 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Man Group

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society.

Further Reading

