LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 16,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 238,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

LG Display Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.28.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.67). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

