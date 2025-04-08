Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,487,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,689,338 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.69% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $469,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

