Legal & General Group Plc Sells 63,529 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 63,529 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.52% of TransDigm Group worth $372,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $925,349,000 after buying an additional 729,930 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $399,595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after buying an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after acquiring an additional 185,422 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total value of $27,081,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,046,584.64. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,616. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.12.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.9 %

TDG stock opened at $1,249.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,342.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,328.34. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,176.31 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

