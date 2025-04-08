Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,692 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 30,418 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,439 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $71.39 and a twelve month high of $122.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

